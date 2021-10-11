Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Receives $87.40 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.40.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 30th. TheStreet upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Signet Jewelers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th.

Shares of NYSE:SIG traded down $1.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.49. The company had a trading volume of 946 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,032. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.13. Signet Jewelers has a one year low of $19.73 and a one year high of $88.83.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $1.88. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.12%.

In related news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.26, for a total value of $2,031,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Signet Jewelers by 228.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

