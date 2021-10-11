Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Shares Sold by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 3.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,048,634 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 71,700 shares during the period. Pembina Pipeline accounts for about 1.8% of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $65,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 327.5% in the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 996 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 1,198.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC raised its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,855 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. 52.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PBA traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.22. 1,726 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,124,120. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.36. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 12-month low of $20.09 and a 12-month high of $34.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.50.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.16). Pembina Pipeline had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a positive return on equity of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.05%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PBA. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

