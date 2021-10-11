Western Asset Management Company LLC Sells 54,520 Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Western Asset Management Company LLC reduced its position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,319,541 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 54,520 shares during the quarter. Southwestern Energy makes up 0.5% of Western Asset Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Western Asset Management Company LLC’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $7,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SWN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 4,435.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,248 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

SWN stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.19. 77,484 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,333,534. Southwestern Energy has a one year low of $2.42 and a one year high of $5.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.92.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 135.54% and a negative net margin of 35.41%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.62 million. On average, analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

SWN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.65.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

