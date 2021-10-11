keyTango Trading 136.7% Higher Over Last Week (TANGO)

keyTango (CURRENCY:TANGO) traded up 213.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 11th. One keyTango coin can currently be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00000709 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, keyTango has traded 136.7% higher against the dollar. keyTango has a total market cap of $2.63 million and $803,281.00 worth of keyTango was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00045704 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $118.42 or 0.00206744 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.87 or 0.00095801 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

keyTango Profile

keyTango is a coin. It launched on March 11th, 2021. keyTango’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,467,662 coins. keyTango’s official Twitter account is @TangoKey

According to CryptoCompare, “keyTango is a platform for the retail investor to discover and invest in deep DeFi products such as yield farming and liquidity pools. “

Buying and Selling keyTango

