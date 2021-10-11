DAD Market Capitalization Reaches $72.20 Million (DAD)

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 11th. During the last seven days, DAD has traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar. DAD has a market capitalization of $72.20 million and $708,778.00 worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAD coin can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000346 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00045704 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.42 or 0.00206744 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.87 or 0.00095801 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

DAD Coin Profile

DAD (DAD) is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 364,533,968 coins. DAD’s official website is dad.one . DAD’s official message board is medium.com/@dad_chain . DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAD as a new generation of decentralized advertising public chain, has made advertising data more open and transparent so that advertisers are able to know where their money is spent without infringing on users' privacy. Moreover, micro-amount and high-frequency settlement is now an option in the advertising industry thanks to the Lightning Network, and combined with incentives of the token economy, empowering all parties to maintain a healthy advertising ecology. “

Buying and Selling DAD

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

