Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 541 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co reduced its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 541 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FNF. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 31.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FNF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $46.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.08 and a 200-day moving average of $45.59. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.82 and a 52-week high of $49.55. The stock has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.39.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.67. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. This is an increase from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.96%.

Fidelity National Financial announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 0.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 13,018 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $640,095.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 25,000 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total value of $1,102,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,000 shares of company stock worth $4,920,321. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.