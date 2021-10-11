Bridgewater Associates LP Boosts Stock Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 244,443 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $11,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in BorgWarner during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 160.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 674 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 159.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on BorgWarner from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.86.

NYSE BWA opened at $46.65 on Monday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.30 and a 1-year high of $55.55. The company has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 5.49%. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was up 163.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.