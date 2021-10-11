Franklin Resources Inc. Has $572.96 Million Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,369,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,618 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 1.44% of Sysco worth $572,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYY. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 61.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,441,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457,144 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the first quarter valued at $94,779,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Sysco during the first quarter worth $83,517,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Sysco by 529.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,077,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,815,000 after acquiring an additional 906,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Sysco during the first quarter worth $58,630,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Shares of SYY opened at $83.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $53.85 and a 1 year high of $86.73. The stock has a market cap of $42.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.65.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $16.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.65 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 52.19% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company’s revenue was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.56%.

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 7,230 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $578,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,579,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Cathy Marie Robinson sold 32,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.29, for a total value of $2,643,387.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,991 shares of company stock worth $6,632,396. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on SYY. UBS Group began coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.78.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.