QS Investors LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

QS Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,116,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 629,980 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up about 8.9% of QS Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $754,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,492,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,814,000 after buying an additional 478,845 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,707,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,786,000 after buying an additional 272,454 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 24.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,782,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,722,000 after buying an additional 938,813 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 286.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,734,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,855,000 after buying an additional 1,285,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,591,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,175,000 after buying an additional 41,104 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

IWB opened at $246.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $249.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.39. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $180.78 and a 12-month high of $255.72.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.