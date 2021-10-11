Bridgewater Associates LP Has $14.92 Million Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 235,771 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,913 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP owned approximately 0.11% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $14,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XRAY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 61.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,798,974 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,008,133,000 after purchasing an additional 6,036,611 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 13.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,429,648 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $665,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,073 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 16.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,984,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $319,101,000 after purchasing an additional 685,925 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.3% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,865,730 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $310,482,000 after purchasing an additional 12,610 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,952,072 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $249,328,000 after purchasing an additional 80,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

XRAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.57.

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $58.03 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.55 and a 200-day moving average of $63.45. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.95 and a 1 year high of $69.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.91.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 117.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY).

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.