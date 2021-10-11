California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 44,802 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,207,335 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 44,802 shares during the period. The Home Depot makes up about 0.8% of California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,022,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HD. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,783 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 99,872 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 490.0% during the 2nd quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 13,812 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,405,000 after purchasing an additional 11,471 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 25,494 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frisch Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,347 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. 68.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital cut The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $370.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday. OTR Global cut The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $342.50.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $1,643,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,494,124. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total value of $22,283,595.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD opened at $336.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $355.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $246.59 and a one year high of $345.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $330.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $322.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 54.86%.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

