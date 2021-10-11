700,473 Shares in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Purchased by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 700,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,276,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.28% of DXC Technology as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DXC. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 291.3% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in DXC Technology in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in DXC Technology in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 36.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in DXC Technology in the second quarter valued at about $92,000. 85.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DXC shares. Bank of America raised DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Susquehanna raised DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised DXC Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.31.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 1,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.99 per share, with a total value of $48,983.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 1,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.88 per share, for a total transaction of $44,857.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 17,791 shares of company stock valued at $684,089 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DXC opened at $34.35 on Monday. DXC Technology has a one year low of $16.88 and a one year high of $44.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.77 and a 200-day moving average of $36.42. The company has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

