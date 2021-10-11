HOQU (HQX) Price Up 6.2% Over Last Week

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 11th. HOQU has a total market capitalization of $739,756.69 and approximately $1.97 million worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HOQU coin can now be bought for $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, HOQU has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HOQU alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.07 or 0.00045724 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $117.66 or 0.00206366 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.69 or 0.00095921 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

HOQU Coin Profile

HOQU (HQX) is a coin. It was first traded on November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 coins and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 coins. The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HOQU is www.hoqu.io . The official message board for HOQU is blog.hoqu.io . HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HOQU is the decentralized marketing platform that allows merchants and affiliates to interact directly and ensures fair CPA deals based on a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling HOQU

