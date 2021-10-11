Donut Price Hits $0.0066 (DONUT)

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded down 11.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 11th. Donut has a market cap of $796,307.94 and approximately $3,794.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Donut has traded down 9.6% against the dollar. One Donut coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.01 or 0.00061404 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $71.40 or 0.00125234 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.31 or 0.00079465 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,647.19 or 0.99357182 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,518.66 or 0.06171599 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002954 BTC.

About Donut

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. Donut’s official website is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Donut Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Donut should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Donut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

