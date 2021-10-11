Celer Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $917.02 Million (CELR)

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 11th. Celer Network has a market capitalization of $917.02 million and approximately $247.45 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celer Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000266 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Celer Network has traded 2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.07 or 0.00045724 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $117.66 or 0.00206366 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.69 or 0.00095921 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) is a coin. It launched on March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,051,936,993 coins. The official message board for Celer Network is medium.com/celer-network . Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @CelerNetwork . Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celer Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celer Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

