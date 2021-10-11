Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.620-$1.740 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Mid-America Apartment Communities also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.650-$6.850 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MAA. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho upped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $202.00 target price on the stock. Truist upped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $177.27.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Shares of MAA opened at $191.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.31, a PEG ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $190.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12 month low of $110.53 and a 12 month high of $197.50.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.94). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 23.81%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 63.76%.

In other news, Director David P. Stockert sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $682,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.32, for a total value of $1,883,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 162.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 430,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 265,978 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.37% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $72,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 90.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

Featured Article: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.