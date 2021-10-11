Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is California Public Employees Retirement System’s 2nd Largest Position

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,232,666 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,109,701 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 3.6% of California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.21% of Apple worth $4,825,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Apple during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its holdings in Apple by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 585.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its position in Apple by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. 56.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Apple to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Evercore ISI raised Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Oppenheimer raised Apple to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.55.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $142.30 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $147.59 and a 200 day moving average of $137.91. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.32 and a fifty-two week high of $157.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,673,583 shares of company stock valued at $394,667,857 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

