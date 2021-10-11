Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.75.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CCS. Zelman & Associates upgraded Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Century Communities from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Century Communities from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

NYSE CCS opened at $62.55 on Monday. Century Communities has a 1-year low of $38.08 and a 1-year high of $83.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.36 and a 200-day moving average of $67.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.95.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.65. Century Communities had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Century Communities will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.65%.

In other Century Communities news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $6,487,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Century Communities by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,086,984 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,868,000 after buying an additional 129,865 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Century Communities by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,384,895 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,151,000 after buying an additional 240,254 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Century Communities by 505.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 755,112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,245,000 after buying an additional 630,372 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Century Communities by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 614,764 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,906,000 after purchasing an additional 22,642 shares during the period. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Century Communities by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 591,162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,336,000 after purchasing an additional 110,187 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

