Martin Currie Ltd. Sells 1,264 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Martin Currie Ltd. cut its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 205,453 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 1,264 shares during the quarter. Illumina comprises 3.3% of Martin Currie Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Martin Currie Ltd.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $97,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,086,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Illumina by 552.4% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,438 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management boosted its holdings in Illumina by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 4,892 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,942,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 1,307.6% in the 1st quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 8,868 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after buying an additional 8,238 shares in the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $411.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $60.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.54, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $460.32 and its 200 day moving average is $439.13. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $288.01 and a 1 year high of $555.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 5.64.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a research report on Sunday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $432.83.

In other news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.23, for a total transaction of $151,420.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.04, for a total value of $41,804.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,642 shares of company stock valued at $1,268,895 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.