Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Sold by Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Anthem were worth $8,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 37,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,443,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Anthem by 108.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 646,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,883,000 after acquiring an additional 335,963 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Anthem by 21.9% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,134,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Anthem alerts:

In related news, Director Ryan M. Schneider purchased 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $384.36 per share, for a total transaction of $499,668.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,873.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $447.00 to $453.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anthem presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $419.90.

Shares of ANTM stock opened at $386.17 on Monday. Anthem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $269.01 and a 12 month high of $406.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $376.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $380.20.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $33.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.22 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.11%.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.