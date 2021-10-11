Martin Currie Ltd. Sells 2,222,250 Shares of Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN)

Martin Currie Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN) by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,618,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,222,250 shares during the period. Cosan makes up 1.7% of Martin Currie Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Martin Currie Ltd. owned about 0.68% of Cosan worth $49,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cosan during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Cosan in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cosan by 46.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cosan in the first quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cosan in the first quarter worth approximately $158,000. 4.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CSAN opened at $16.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.80. Cosan S.A. has a 52-week low of $14.99 and a 52-week high of $21.30.

Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Cosan S.A. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cosan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Cosan SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through RaÃ­zen Energia, RaÃ­zen CombustÃ­veis, Gas and Energy, and Moove segments. The company's RaÃ­zen Energia segment produces and markets various products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, and anhydrous and hydrated ethanol.

