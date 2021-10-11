Martin Currie Ltd. Has $9.97 Million Stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

Martin Currie Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) by 26.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 459,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,729 shares during the period. Martin Currie Ltd.’s holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk were worth $9,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 581,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,743,000 after purchasing an additional 34,069 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,650,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 204.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 397,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,617,000 after purchasing an additional 267,025 shares during the last quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 240,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after purchasing an additional 15,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 205,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after purchasing an additional 69,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk stock opened at $26.53 on Monday. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 52 week low of $16.97 and a 52 week high of $27.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 0.78.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Profile

PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications, information, and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, Wholesale and International Business (WIB), and Others. The Mobile segment provides mobile voice, SMS, value added services and, mobile broadband.

