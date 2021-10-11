LPL Financial LLC Raises Holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,204,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 43,686 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 1.49% of iShares US Technology ETF worth $119,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IYW. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 38,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,378,000 after buying an additional 3,696 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $682,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $134,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $102.62 on Monday. iShares US Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $72.39 and a 52 week high of $109.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.53.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

