Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.350-$8.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.130. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sempra Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.100-$8.700 EPS.

NYSE SRE opened at $124.62 on Monday. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $114.66 and a fifty-two week high of $144.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $131.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $39.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.64.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 18.44%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.79%.

SRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $143.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sempra Energy from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Sempra Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sempra Energy has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $147.14.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

