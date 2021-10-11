Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Hits New 12-Month High at $16.63

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.63 and last traded at $16.51, with a volume of 434 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.07.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MRO shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on Marathon Oil from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.93.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.28.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 14.27% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. Marathon Oil’s revenue was up 320.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently -17.24%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRO. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 251,443 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 2.4% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 37,976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 6.2% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,330 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Salem Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.0% during the second quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 6.6% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 16,242 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO)

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

