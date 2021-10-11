Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $45.11

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $45.11 and last traded at $45.16, with a volume of 336700 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.95.

Several research firms have commented on GKOS. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Glaukos from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Glaukos from $94.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. William Blair lowered Glaukos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.13.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -33.95 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.45.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $78.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.00 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 21.24% and a negative return on equity of 3.13%. Research analysts forecast that Glaukos Co. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 6.1% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,835 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Glaukos by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 83,880 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,116,000 after acquiring an additional 9,443 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in Glaukos in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,130,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Glaukos by 105,258.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 12,631 shares in the last quarter.

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

