Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Buys 6,122 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,122 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in AON were worth $9,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AON. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in AON by 348.0% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in AON by 286.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in AON by 320.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AON during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in AON by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period.
In other news, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $263.95 per share, with a total value of $2,639,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,994. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total transaction of $2,516,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,002.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $294.50 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $283.97 and a 200 day moving average of $256.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $179.52 and a 52-week high of $302.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.48 billion, a PE ratio of 32.33 and a beta of 0.87.
AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.43. AON had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 61.03%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 11.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AON Company Profile
Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.
