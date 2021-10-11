Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Buys 6,122 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,122 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in AON were worth $9,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AON. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in AON by 348.0% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in AON by 286.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in AON by 320.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AON during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in AON by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $263.95 per share, with a total value of $2,639,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,994. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total transaction of $2,516,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,002.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AON. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of AON from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $292.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of AON from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.15.

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $294.50 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $283.97 and a 200 day moving average of $256.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $179.52 and a 52-week high of $302.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.48 billion, a PE ratio of 32.33 and a beta of 0.87.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.43. AON had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 61.03%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 11.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

