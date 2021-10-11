Brokerages Anticipate Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) to Announce $4.95 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $4.95 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Steel Dynamics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $4.91 and the highest is $4.98. Steel Dynamics posted earnings of $0.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 870.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will report full-year earnings of $17.08 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $9.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $11.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Steel Dynamics.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by ($0.03). Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on STLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $87.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.18.

STLD opened at $59.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.66 and its 200-day moving average is $60.77. Steel Dynamics has a 1-year low of $30.26 and a 1-year high of $74.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.44.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 6th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 36.62%.

In other Steel Dynamics news, CEO Mark D. Millett sold 67,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.34, for a total transaction of $4,490,289.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total transaction of $463,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 444,543 shares of company stock valued at $30,543,309. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,941,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,605,728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253,932 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,591,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,286,861,000 after buying an additional 1,711,312 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,263,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $554,495,000 after buying an additional 83,186 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 125.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,120,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $424,387,000 after buying an additional 3,957,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,990,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $178,123,000 after buying an additional 89,180 shares during the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

