Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $10.05 Million Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 39.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 70,955 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 45,527 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $10,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 52.0% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 42.3% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 101.3% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIS opened at $120.03 on Monday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $118.28 and a one year high of $155.96. The company has a market cap of $74.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 857.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.50.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 2,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $134.05 per share, for a total transaction of $297,859.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $194.00 to $178.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet cut Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.54.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

