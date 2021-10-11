Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Holdings Decreased by Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 273,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,235 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $17,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XOM. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $416,000. Quilter Plc grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 105.6% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 151,377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,451,000 after purchasing an additional 77,757 shares in the last quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 10.3% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 13,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 50.0% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 15,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. DZ Bank downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $62.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.89.

XOM stock opened at $63.10 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $64.93. The firm has a market cap of $267.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.56 and its 200-day moving average is $58.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The company’s revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.70) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

See Also: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.