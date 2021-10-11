Howe & Rusling Inc. Purchases 577 Shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) by 12.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,207 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Koppers were worth $168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KOP. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Koppers by 2,570.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 383.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,044 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Koppers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Koppers during the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Koppers during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Koppers stock opened at $33.20 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $708.45 million, a P/E ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 2.04. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.71 and a 1 year high of $39.44.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $441.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.23 million. Koppers had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Koppers in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals; Railroad and Utility Products and Services; and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene,creosote and carbon black feedstock.

