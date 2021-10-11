8,570 Shares in Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT) Purchased by Howe & Rusling Inc.

Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Materials in the second quarter worth $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Meta Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Meta Materials by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 7,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Meta Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 6.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MMAT opened at 5.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of 4.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of 7.34. Meta Materials Inc. has a 12 month low of 0.50 and a 12 month high of 21.76.

Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported -0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of 0.62 million during the quarter.

About Meta Materials

Meta Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture and development of functional materials. Its technology platform enables the global brands to deliver products to customers in consumer electronics, 5G communications, health and wellness, aerospace, automotive, and clean energy. The company was founded by George Palikaras and Themos Kallos on August 15, 2011 and is headquartered in Nova Scotia, Canada.

