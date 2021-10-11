Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) Shares Sold by Howe & Rusling Inc.

Howe & Rusling Inc. lessened its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 208,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,260,000 after purchasing an additional 7,521 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,364,000 after purchasing an additional 12,593 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV now owns 29,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,153,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,854,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RYH opened at $296.02 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $229.86 and a 12 month high of $321.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $309.96 and a 200-day moving average of $294.47.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.