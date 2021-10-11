Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Grows Stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 61.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 541,888 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 207,270 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.13% of Citizens Financial Group worth $24,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $864,000. AXA S.A. grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 35.4% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 325,221 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,917,000 after acquiring an additional 84,968 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 5.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,617,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $394,405,000 after acquiring an additional 427,826 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,141,738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,254,131,000 after acquiring an additional 458,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 21.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,171 shares of the bank’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

CFG has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.65 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.78.

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $49.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.41 and a 12 month high of $51.14.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.33. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 28.12% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 64.73%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

