Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 43.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,858 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lee Financial Co boosted its position in Citigroup by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its position in Citigroup by 3,877.8% in the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Citigroup by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. 75.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE C opened at $72.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $146.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.91. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $40.49 and a one year high of $80.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.99.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on C. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.86.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

