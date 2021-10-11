Schroders plc (LON:SDR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Schroders plc (LON:SDR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,576.43 ($46.73).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SDR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Schroders from GBX 3,485 ($45.53) to GBX 3,900 ($50.95) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Schroders from GBX 3,400 ($44.42) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Schroders from GBX 3,550 ($46.38) to GBX 3,675 ($48.01) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Schroders from GBX 3,430 ($44.81) to GBX 3,700 ($48.34) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Schroders from GBX 3,890 ($50.82) to GBX 3,700 ($48.34) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of SDR stock opened at GBX 3,489 ($45.58) on Monday. Schroders has a 12-month low of GBX 2,585 ($33.77) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,913 ($51.12). The company has a current ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,697.05 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,613.29. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.62.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of GBX 37 ($0.48) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. Schroders’s payout ratio is 0.58%.

In other news, insider Richard Keers acquired 8 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,810 ($49.78) per share, for a total transaction of £304.80 ($398.22).

Schroders Company Profile

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

