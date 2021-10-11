Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Philadelphia Trust Co.

Philadelphia Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in Cummins during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,690,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,794,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 132,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,305,000 after acquiring an additional 12,045 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 95,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,545 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 22,473.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 9,439 shares during the period. 80.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CMI opened at $236.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $232.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.80 and a 12 month high of $277.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 16.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CMI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Cowen upgraded Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Vertical Research upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cummins from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.69.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

