Philadelphia Trust Co. Purchases 616 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Philadelphia Trust Co. increased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,990 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,931,000. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Comcast by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,232 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its stake in Comcast by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 40,725 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 29,286 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Purus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMCSA. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.40.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $54.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $251.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $40.97 and a one year high of $61.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.06.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $28.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.14 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Read More: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.