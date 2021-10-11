Philadelphia Trust Co. Acquires 510 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Philadelphia Trust Co. raised its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 10,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 196.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. 65.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist upped their target price on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their target price on Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. HSBC cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.00.

Chevron stock opened at $108.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $208.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $65.16 and a 52 week high of $113.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.59) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More: What is a blue-chip stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.