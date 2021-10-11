Binance Coin (BNB) Trading 0.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 11th. Binance Coin has a total market capitalization of $70.33 billion and $1.52 billion worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Binance Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $418.30 or 0.00740057 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Binance Coin has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Binance Coin Profile
Binance Coin (BNB) is a PoSA coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 168,137,036 coins. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Binance Coin is www.binance.com.
Binance Coin Coin Trading
