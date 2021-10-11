Deeper Network Trading Down 10.4% Over Last Week (DPR)

Deeper Network (CURRENCY:DPR) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 11th. One Deeper Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000193 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Deeper Network has traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar. Deeper Network has a total market cap of $86.30 million and approximately $4.19 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.03 or 0.00061982 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.15 or 0.00125882 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.54 or 0.00080570 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,638.98 or 1.00204727 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,513.34 or 0.06215749 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002988 BTC.

Deeper Network Coin Profile

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 790,906,186 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

Buying and Selling Deeper Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deeper Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Deeper Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Deeper Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

