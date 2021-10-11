Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH)

Stock analysts at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DH. Barclays started coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Definitive Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of Definitive Healthcare stock opened at $45.31 on Monday. Definitive Healthcare has a 1 year low of $37.00 and a 1 year high of $50.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass.

