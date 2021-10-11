Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) Research Coverage Started at Royal Bank of Canada

Stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TWKS. Citigroup initiated coverage on Turing in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Turing in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Turing in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Turing in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Turing in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Turing currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

NASDAQ TWKS opened at $26.30 on Monday. Turing has a twelve month low of $24.34 and a twelve month high of $34.43.

