Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Purchased by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,307,979 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,937 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $254,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 1.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,212,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,171,000 after acquiring an additional 22,586 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 15.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 760,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,765,000 after buying an additional 101,807 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.9% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 752,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,696,000 after buying an additional 21,056 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 698,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,970,000 after buying an additional 11,170 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 478,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,057,000 after buying an additional 10,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $190.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.38 and a 12 month high of $229.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.46. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 0.88.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.53. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.24 earnings per share. Casey’s General Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.23%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $259.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $217.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $225.36 to $247.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.75.

In related news, Director Larree M. Renda sold 1,666 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.91, for a total transaction of $316,390.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY).

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.