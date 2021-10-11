Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Stock Position Raised by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,592 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,276 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Equifax were worth $17,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,247,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,057,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $491,355,000 after purchasing an additional 56,687 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,406,964 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,055,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,539 shares in the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Equifax alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $258.68 on Monday. Equifax Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.98 and a 1-year high of $279.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.52 billion, a PE ratio of 44.52, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $263.66 and its 200-day moving average is $240.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.27. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.57% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. Equifax’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Equifax’s payout ratio is presently 22.38%.

In other news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 2,001 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.49, for a total transaction of $515,237.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EFX. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Equifax from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Equifax from $241.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Equifax from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist raised their target price on Equifax from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Equifax from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.14.

About Equifax

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.