Vanguard Group Inc. Has $2.16 Billion Stock Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,217,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202,061 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $2,162,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Infusive Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 6,450.0% during the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $173.69 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $158.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.85. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.58 and a 12-month high of $214.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.54.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 19.45%. The firm had revenue of $711.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $214.00 price objective for the company. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.74.

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total transaction of $25,293.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,770,852.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

