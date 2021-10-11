Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Cut to “Market Perform” at Oppenheimer

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) was downgraded by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ACI. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Albertsons Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays raised shares of Albertsons Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.17.

ACI opened at $27.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.01. Albertsons Companies has a twelve month low of $13.90 and a twelve month high of $34.09.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $21.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.69 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 107.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Albertsons Companies by 210.2% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 176.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,983,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,034,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183,750 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $250,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 541.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 358,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,842,000 after acquiring an additional 302,984 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

