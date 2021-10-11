Clearbridge Investments LLC Decreases Position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,492,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,707 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 2.39% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $231,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 775.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 371,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,200,000 after purchasing an additional 329,183 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter worth $2,290,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 25.2% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 595,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,245,000 after purchasing an additional 119,642 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 633,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,845,000 after purchasing an additional 14,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 178.0% during the second quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Robert Gary Sarver purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 48,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,100. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Hilton bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,850. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $112.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.57. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $36.54 and a 52 week high of $112.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $506.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.56 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 47.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WAL shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.31.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

