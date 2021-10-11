Clearbridge Investments LLC Takes Position in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 6,235,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,369,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $168,000. 63.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shoals Technologies Group stock opened at $27.48 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 91.60. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.94 and a fifty-two week high of $44.04.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $59.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.12 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 11,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $322,645.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.31.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

