Howe & Rusling Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS)

Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,575 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,916 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Transcat worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRNS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in Transcat by 157.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Transcat in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Transcat in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Transcat during the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Transcat during the first quarter worth approximately $248,000. Institutional investors own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRNS stock opened at $69.12 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.09. Transcat, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.05 and a 1-year high of $69.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $516.33 million, a PE ratio of 49.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.23. Transcat had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $47.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 million. Equities research analysts expect that Transcat, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRNS has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Transcat from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Transcat from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Transcat from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Transcat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.07.

In other Transcat news, VP Michael W. West sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total value of $1,631,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gary J. Haseley bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $67,850.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 33,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,269,650.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About Transcat

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

